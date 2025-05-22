© 2025 WXPR
Shawano soldier killed in Pearl Harbor attacks finally identified

WXPR | By Brad Hanson WAOW Television
Published May 22, 2025 at 7:08 AM CDT
Herbert McLaughlin
Herbert McLaughlin

A soldier from Shawano killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor during World War II will be coming home.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced 31-year-old U.S. Army Air Forces Pvt. Herbert E. McLaughlin from Shawano, Wisconsin, has been accounted for.

McLaughlin was part of the Headquarters Squadron, 17th Air Group at Hickam Airfield in Hawaii during the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.

Japanese aircraft expanded their assault to Hickam Field, where McLaughlin was killed.

McLaughlin and others couldn’t be identified at the time.

In June 2019, 12 unidentified remains from the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific were exhumed for analysis.

Scientists used anthropological analysis and DNA testing to confirm McLaughlin's identity.

His burial will take place in Shawano, Wisconsin, on a date yet to be determined.
