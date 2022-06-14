© 2022 WXPR
Wisconsin News

Three missing, swept away in drainage ditch after severe storms

WXPR | By Associated Press
Published June 14, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT
Authorities say a child and two adults were missing after they were swept away in a drainage ditch in Milwaukee following severe thunderstorms that brought heavy rains and damaging winds to a wide swath of the Midwest and parts of the South.

Crews resumed their search Tuesday morning for an 11-year-old boy, as well as two men, ages 34 and 37, who entered the water in an attempt to rescue the child Monday evening.

The water was deep and fast-flowing following the severe storms, which also caused damage and power outages in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and West Virginia.

