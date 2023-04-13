Wildfire forces some people to leave homes in Juneau County

A wildfire led to evacuations Wednesday in Juneau County, Wisconsin authorities said Wednesday.

The fire began in Necedah, about 90 miles north of Madison, and had spread to roughly 100 acres, the Department of Natural Resources said.

“Several structures are in the fire's path,” the DNR said, adding that no injuries were reported.

“The fire is burning in oak, jack pine and grass,” the DNR said. “Fire crews are making progress by using engines and dozers to build containment lines. Blackhawk helicopters are making several drops to minimize fire intensity and reinforce these areas.”

Warm temperatures, low humidity and windy conditions have combined to raise fire danger, the state said.

The Wisconsin DNR is warning of more possible fires Thursday.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, in conjunction with the National Weather Service, has issued a Red Flag Warning for Thursday, April 13 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for the following counties in the southern two-thirds of Wisconsin:

Adams, Buffalo, Clark, Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Grant, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jackson, Jefferson, Juneau, Kenosha, La Crosse, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Monroe, Outagamie, Ozaukee, Portage, Racine, Richland, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Trempealeau, Vernon, Walworth, Waukesha, Waupaca, Waushara, Washington, Winnebago and Wood counties.

The DNR responded to 21 wildfires, burning over 2,900 acres yesterday. Several fires occurred in Juneau and Jackson counties, resulting in the mobilization of a DNR incident management team. The DNR, under unified command with Fort McCoy, is also managing the 2,800-acre Arcadia Fire. Nearly 80 wildfires have occurred in the last week.

