Wisconsin man gets 3 years in prison for bomb threat against then-Gov. Scott Walker in 2018

WXPR | By Associated Press
Published December 15, 2023 at 4:43 PM CST
GOP Gov. Scott Walker answers questions from reporters on April 16 in Madison, Wis.
Scott Bauer
/
AP
GOP Gov. Scott Walker answers questions from reporters on April 16 in Madison, Wis.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man who made a bomb threat in 2018 that prompted a search of then-Gov. Scott Walker's office in the state Capitol has been sentenced to three years in prison and two years of extended supervision, the state Department of Justice announced on Friday.

Terrance Grissom, 53, was already serving time for making other threats against officials when he sent a letter in 2018 to the Dane County District Attorney's Office saying that there was a bomb in Walker's office that would kill the governor at the push of a button. Capitol Police evacuated the office and searched it but did not find any explosives.

Grissom pleaded guilty earlier this month to a charge of making a bomb threat and was sentenced on Thursday in Dane County Circuit Court. Adam Welch, the public defender listed as Grissom's attorney, declined to comment.

“Those who make criminal threats to harm others must be held accountable,” Attorney General Josh Kaul said in a statement. “Bomb scares are serious offenses, and I’m thankful to everyone involved in the investigation and prosecution of this case.”
Tags
Wisconsin News WXPR NewsScott WalkerBomb
Associated Press
