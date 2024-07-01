Governor declares state of emergency after storms batter Wisconsin

A state of emergency has been declared across Wisconsin due to storms that produced tornadoes, high winds and flooding.

Governor Tony Evers signed the order Friday.

“Communities across our state have been affected by the impacts of severe weather in recent days, including storms and flooding, that have endangered the lives and livelihoods of Wisconsinites across our state,” said Gov. Evers. “We want to make sure folks and communities are safe, healthy, and have the support they need to recover quickly and that can get relief to those impacted.”

The governor’s declaration comes after several rounds of storms that swept through the state from June 21 to June 25 that caused widespread tree and structural damage, road washouts, power outages, and flooding.

The National Weather Service confirmed 10 tornadoes occurred in nine counties. Some areas saw roughly five to six inches of rain.

Wisconsin Emergency Management has been working with counties to assess damage and determine resources needed to speed recovery efforts.