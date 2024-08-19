'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' campaign underway

Law enforcement agencies across the country are putting a special emphasis on sober driving as the Labor Day weekend gets closer.

The annual ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign is underway.

“Our presence out in the community helps remind drivers that it is never worth the risk to drive under the influence. This valuable partnership helps keep communities across Wisconsin safe,” Wisconsin State Patrol Superintendent Tim Carnahan said.

“But we also rely on all of you to keep the roads safe for everyone. If you’re celebrating the upcoming holiday, remember: There is always another option.”

Carnahan reminded drivers to use options like having a sober designated driver, or using a rideshare or a taxi.

There were 7,701 crashes involving alcohol or drug impairment in Wisconsin in 2023.

Nearly half of all traffic fatalities involved either drugs or alcohol.

There are also significant penalties if you get caught driving under the influence.

The ‘Drive Sober of Get Pulled Over’ campaign runs through September 2nd.