© 2024 WXPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' campaign underway

WXPR | By John Burton
Published August 19, 2024 at 6:57 AM CDT
Toast using wine glasses
WIN-Initiative/Getty Images
Party's over for a federal study about the health effects of moderate alcohol consumption.

Law enforcement agencies across the country are putting a special emphasis on sober driving as the Labor Day weekend gets closer.

The annual ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign is underway.

“Our presence out in the community helps remind drivers that it is never worth the risk to drive under the influence. This valuable partnership helps keep communities across Wisconsin safe,” Wisconsin State Patrol Superintendent Tim Carnahan said.

“But we also rely on all of you to keep the roads safe for everyone. If you’re celebrating the upcoming holiday, remember: There is always another option.”

Carnahan reminded drivers to use options like having a sober designated driver, or using a rideshare or a taxi.

There were 7,701 crashes involving alcohol or drug impairment in Wisconsin in 2023.

Nearly half of all traffic fatalities involved either drugs or alcohol.

There are also significant penalties if you get caught driving under the influence.

The ‘Drive Sober of Get Pulled Over’ campaign runs through September 2nd.
Tags
Wisconsin News Drive Sober or Get Pulled Overdrunk drivingWisconsin state patrolWXPR News
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
See stories by John Burton
Up North Updates
* indicates required
Related Content