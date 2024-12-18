Campaign underway to prevent impaired driving during the Holiday period

Impaired driving gets a lot of attention from law enforcement during the Holiday season.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is among law enforcement agencies throughout the state participating in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.

The national effort is now underway and runs through runs through New Year’s Day.

“Getting behind the wheel while impaired is a dangerous decision with consequences that can harm yourself and others,” Wisconsin State Patrol Superintendent Tim Carnahan said. “Law enforcement officers will be out with a greater presence this holiday season to keep the roads safe for everyone, but drivers need to take the first step and make responsible choices.”

Those planning to attend a holiday party are encouraged to plan for a sober ride ahead of time.

If you’re hosting, consider how your guests will get home.

In addition to the risk for a crash, impaired drivers can lose their license and face thousands of dollars in costs and higher insurance rates.

The State Patrol encourages drivers to put safety first during the holidays:

· Always drive sober.

· Identify a sober designated driver. If you’re feeling the effects of alcohol or another substance, you likely are over the 0.08 BAC limit and should not drive.

· Take the bus, call a taxi, or use a rideshare service instead of getting behind the wheel. Use the Safe Ride program to find a ride home.

· If you have a friend who is about to drink and drive, step in. Take the keys away and help them get home safely.

· If you suspect a driver is impaired, safely gather as much info as you can about the vehicle, driver, and location. Then call 911.