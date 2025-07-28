Wisconsin DNR unable to locate bear that attacked Barron County woman

The Wisconsin DNR has not been able to locate the bear that attacked a woman in Barron County.

Earlier this month, Karen Frye, 69, was attacked by a bear in her backyard in the town of Comstock.

Frye was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

She is recovering, in stable condition and doing well.

The Wisconsin DNR spent the next two weeks searching for the bear that attacked her.

They trapped and released a couple of bears that didn’t end up being the one they were looking for.

"After two weeks of round-the-clock surveillance on the property and no additional signs of the sow involved, our current options are exhausted," said Randy Johnson, DNR large carnivore specialist. "We've trapped and released two boar (male) black bears, two yearling bears and two sows determined to be unrelated to the incident. We also collected a dead sow found along a roadway about 1.6 miles from the site of the attack. Initial necropsy results are consistent with injuries from a vehicle collision and there is no evidence of it being the same bear linked to the attack."

The DNR says it is stopping its trapping efforts but will continue to monitor the area.

There are an estimated 24,000 black bears in Wisconsin. Attacks on humans are very rare.

