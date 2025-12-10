'Move Over' law expanded to include disabled motorists on the side of the road

Wisconsin expands the state’s ‘Move Over’ law.

Drivers now need to move over or slow down when approaching disabled vehicles on the side of the road.

Governor Tony Evers signed a measure to expand the law to include disabled vehicles.

The law previously provided protection for emergency and highway maintenance vehicles with their warning lights activated.

On multi-lane roads, drivers are required to move over a lane.

For single lane roads, drivers need to slow down.

Stopping alongside the road can be dangerous.

Over the past five years, 145 people in Wisconsin were injured roadside while inside or near a stopped vehicle and 5 were killed.

In addition, 73 emergency responders were struck by a vehicle while working on the side of the road.

“Our officers know firsthand how dangerous pulling over on the side of the road can be, especially when other drivers are not alert and paying attention,” said Wisconsin State Patrol Superintendent Tim Carnahan.

“We will be watching for violations to this new law and opportunities to educate drivers on its lifesaving importance. Giving stranded motorists space is not just a courtesy anymore, it’s now the law, and it’s important that everyone on the road is aware of this impactful change.”

Motorists have an important role in keeping each other safe on the road. WisDOT offers the following tips:

Motorists:



Remain alert and scan the road ahead for stopped vehicles and traffic incidents.

Never drive distracted. Put the phone down and focus on the road.

Provide a safe zone for disabled vehicles and first responders on the side of the road. Move over as you approach and pass them. If you can’t safely move over or are on a one-lane road, you must slow down.

Stranded or stopped motorists:

