History Markers Tour coming to communities in northcentral Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Historical Society will be stopping in several Northwoods communities as part of its History Makers Tour.

The tour is done in partntership with local history organizations, libraries, cultural venues and community groups.

It’s meant to bring history directly to local communities.

Planned exhibits include Rhinelander, Park Falls, Hurley, Eagle River and Merrill among others.

“The History Makers Tour gives communities across Wisconsin unique opportunities to explore and celebrate the diverse histories that make our state special,” said Sara Batkie, Statewide Engagement Coordinator for the Wisconsin Historical Society.

“We are excited to bring a slate of special events and experiences to the north central region this year and look forward to engaging residents and visitors alike in discovering more about the people and stories that helped shape Wisconsin history.”

The ongoing initiative, presented by Culver’s, connects people of all ages with compelling stories, people and places that have shaped Wisconsin’s past as the Society continues to serve communities across the state in advance of the opening of the new Wisconsin History Center in late 2027.

Rhinelander has two events on the schedule.

That includes “Wisconsin Whoppers: Sensationalistic Storytelling, Tall Tale Tourism, and Cryptid Currency in the Badger State” in Rhinelander on May 16.

Folklorist Dr. Lowell Brower will present the program examining Wisconsin’s legendary figures, tall tales and regional folklore, including the origins and meanings behind iconic stories like the hodag. Additional signature events in the region will be announced in the coming weeks.

Also planned in Rhinelander is a history walk at Hodag Park March 4th through May 27th titled “We Take Our Sports Seriously.”