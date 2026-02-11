History Markers Tour coming to communities in northcentral Wisconsin
The Wisconsin Historical Society will be stopping in several Northwoods communities as part of its History Makers Tour.
The tour is done in partntership with local history organizations, libraries, cultural venues and community groups.
It’s meant to bring history directly to local communities.
Planned exhibits include Rhinelander, Park Falls, Hurley, Eagle River and Merrill among others.
“The History Makers Tour gives communities across Wisconsin unique opportunities to explore and celebrate the diverse histories that make our state special,” said Sara Batkie, Statewide Engagement Coordinator for the Wisconsin Historical Society.
“We are excited to bring a slate of special events and experiences to the north central region this year and look forward to engaging residents and visitors alike in discovering more about the people and stories that helped shape Wisconsin history.”
The ongoing initiative, presented by Culver’s, connects people of all ages with compelling stories, people and places that have shaped Wisconsin’s past as the Society continues to serve communities across the state in advance of the opening of the new Wisconsin History Center in late 2027.
Rhinelander has two events on the schedule.
That includes “Wisconsin Whoppers: Sensationalistic Storytelling, Tall Tale Tourism, and Cryptid Currency in the Badger State” in Rhinelander on May 16.
Folklorist Dr. Lowell Brower will present the program examining Wisconsin’s legendary figures, tall tales and regional folklore, including the origins and meanings behind iconic stories like the hodag. Additional signature events in the region will be announced in the coming weeks.
Also planned in Rhinelander is a history walk at Hodag Park March 4th through May 27th titled “We Take Our Sports Seriously.”
More Featured Upcoming History Makers Tour Events:
EXHIBIT – Step Into History: Wisconsin Winter Fun
Now – Feb. 27, Park Falls Public Library, Park Falls, WI
Who wants to go sledding? Step behind the toboggan and race down the hill! Whether you love or hate the cold and snow, Wisconsin is known for its winters. We love the wind in our faces and the thrill of dodging speedbumps, so freezing temperatures don’t stop our appreciation for the outdoors. Have some fun and strike a pose with this large-scale interactive display featuring an iconic historical image from our archives!
COLLECTIONS HIGHLIGHT – “We Like to Reel Them In”
Now – April 22, Everett Roehl Marshfield Public Library, Marshfield, WI
Both sturgeon spearing and ice fishing are popular wintertime activities in Wisconsin. Nowadays, around 14 million fish are caught via ice fishing annually! Records are set every year, but people also have an eye on the future with conservation efforts for threatened species underway. Learn more about the tools that fishermen like Fond du Lac enthusiast Bill Casper have used and the big hauls they’ve reeled in through the images, activities and objects on display!
EXHIBIT – Wisconsin’s John Muir: Celebrating the Centennial of the National Park Service
Now – March 13, UWSP Collins Classroom Center, Stevens Point, WI
Commemorating the centennial of the National Park Service, this traveling display explores Muir's youth in Wisconsin, his advocacy for national parks and his views on environmental issues such as logging, hunting and climate change. Its eight panels share facsimiles of images and manuscripts from the Society's library and archives alongside Muir quotes and interpretive texts. The Muir display and reading program is funded by bequests from John A. Peters and the Kenyon and Mary Follett family.
EXHIBIT – Step Into History: Gesell Family Photo
March 4 – May 7, Hurley Chamber of Commerce, Hurley, WI
What’s the silliest face you can make? Join the Gesell family and pick your favorite prop! Family portraits date to the 19th century. This image from the Gerhard A. Gesell collection shows how families have expressed their sense of humor in photos since the 1800s. Have some fun and strike a pose with this large-scale interactive display featuring an iconic historical image from our archives!
EXHIBIT – “We Take Our Sports Seriously” History Walk
March 4 – May 27, Hodag Park, Rhinelander, WI
There’s nothing that brings Wisconsinites together more than a little friendly competition. Whether it’s for a champion franchise, a university team, or one of our many racing competitions, we love to be part of a cheering crowd all year round. Luckily for us, our state has no shortage of teams and types of sports to root for. So step right up, get your game face on, and discover some of the amazing stories behind the highlight reels through this outdoor installation.
AUTHOR TALK – One Room Schools with Susan Apps-Bodilly
April 10, Northland Pines School District, Eagle River, WI
What was it like to attend a one-room school, to be in the same classroom as your older brother or younger sister, or to have your teacher live with your family for part of the school year? Join Susan Apps-Bodilly, author of “One Room Schools: Stories from the Days of 1 Room, 1 Teacher, 8 Grades,” as she chronicles life in Wisconsin's early country schools. She describes the duties children had at school besides their schoolwork, from cleaning the erasers and sweeping cobwebs out of the outhouse to carrying in wood for the stove. Following the presentation, there will be an opportunity to view exhibits related to Susan's talk from the Eagle River Historical Society's museum.
AUTHOR TALK – Fill’er Up with Jim Draeger
April 12, Merill Historical Society, Merill, WI
“Fill'er Up” provides a glimpse into the glory days of gas stations, when full service and free oil changes were the rule and the local station was a gathering place for neighbors. More importantly, the book links the past and the present, showing why gas stations should be preserved and envisioning what place these historic structures can have in the 21st century and beyond.
New tour stops are frequently added to the lineup! For all upcoming events, visit https://wihist.org/historymakerstour.