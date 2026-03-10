Most Wisconsin residents can file their state taxes for free

Eligible Wisconsin taxpayers can file their state taxes for free.

The Wisconsin Department of Revenue says WisTax has been updated and expanded.

People who are full-year residents and have a valid driver’s license or Wisconsin ID can use it.

Taxpayers who have already completed their federal returns can avoid additional charges for state returns by using WisTax.

"Despite changes at the federal level, Wisconsin is proud to continue offering a free, easy-to-use platform that keeps taxpayer data secure," said Secretary of Revenue David Casey. "Our goal is to remove the financial barrier of tax preparation. By expanding WisTax to additional users, we are ensuring more Wisconsinites than ever can keep more of their hard-earned money."

First-time filers seeking assistance can visit DOR’s new First-Time Filer’s webpage.