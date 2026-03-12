Organizers urge governor to veto Wisconsin antisemitism bill if it clears the legislature

Grassroots organizers in Wisconsin are urgently rallying residents to oppose a controversial antisemitism bill set to be voted on this month.

The legislation would codify the definition of antisemitism by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance into state law and create enhanced criminal penalties for it. With more than 700 reports of incidents against Jews in Wisconsin since 2015, supporters say it aims to combat rising acts of antisemitism.

Sandy Pasch, a former Democratic member of the Wisconsin State Assembly who opposes the measure, said the bill is part of a push to criminalize those who criticize Israel, including pro-Palestinian speech.

She argued it threatens First Amendment rights.

"Yes, there is a rise in antisemitism, but there is a rise in all forms of hate under this government," Pasch pointed out. "We are seeing increasing Islamophobia, anti-trans, anti-immigrant. But for this administration and bill to only deal with one form of hate does not make Jews safer."

The Wisconsin Assembly passed the bill last month, and the Senate is expected to vote on it March 17. If approved, it would go to Gov. Tony Evers’ desk. Pasch stressed advocates are pushing for a veto but they have heard the governor intends to sign it.

Susan McMurray, a retired labor lobbyist, said she came out of retirement to work with the coalition opposing the legislation. She noted a potential conflict of interest with the Secretary of the Department of Administration, who is married to one of the bill’s chief lobbyists.

"The anti-IHRA groups have been stonewalled by the governor's staff," McMurray observed. "There's an issue of unequal access to our governor, and I'm in no way, shape or form making any accusations. Maybe it's a crazy coincidence, but it doesn't look good."

McMurray emphasized the bill is part of a national pattern, with similar legislation being considered across the country. She added more than a dozen advocacy groups have signed a letter to the governor, urging him to reject it in Wisconsin.