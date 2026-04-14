It’s Severe Weather Awareness Week in Wisconsin
Flooded roadways and crumbling pavement have been reported in parts of Forest and Florence counties as well Menominee County, MI.
The Menominee River in northeast Wisconsin could reach see record setting crests at Niagara and Vulcan later this week.
“The combination of the recent rainfall that we received, plus melting snow that's going on across Upper Michigan is going to continue to cause several rivers to go into either minor, moderate, or perhaps even major flood stage,” said Rebecca Kruk, meteorologist with the National Weather Service Green Bay.
If you come across a flooded roadway, emergency officials remind people to “Turn around, don’t drown.”
It only takes six inches of fast-moving water to knock a person off their feet. Two feet of rushing water is enough to carry away most vehicles.
In 2025, the National Weather Service confirmed 39 tornadoes in the state.
The annual Wisconsin Statewide Tornado Drills is schedule for Wednesday, April 16 at 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.
Schools, businesses, and families are encouraged to practice going to their nearest tornado shelter or safe location during these drills.
April 13-17 is Severe Weather Awareness Week in Wisconsin.
To stay safe during severe weather, ReadyWisconsin encourages people to do the following:
- Create an emergency plan and practice it.
- Know where designated shelters are located at home, work, and school. Be ready to go there when a tornado warning is issued.
- Have multiple ways to receive alerts about approaching severe weather. Outdoor warning sirens, NOAA Weather Radios, local media, and mobile devices are all important tools. Don’t rely on any single source for important life-saving information.
- If you have a mobile device, make sure it is enabled to receive Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA). On many devices, that option is available in the settings menu. Find out more about WEA at https://readywisconsin.wi.gov/be-informed/be-alert/.
- Stay weather aware by checking the daily forecast for your area.
- Create an emergency kit for your home. Find tips for making a kit at https://readywisconsin.wi.gov.