It’s Severe Weather Awareness Week in Wisconsin

Flooded roadways and crumbling pavement have been reported in parts of Forest and Florence counties as well Menominee County, MI.

The Menominee River in northeast Wisconsin could reach see record setting crests at Niagara and Vulcan later this week.

“The combination of the recent rainfall that we received, plus melting snow that's going on across Upper Michigan is going to continue to cause several rivers to go into either minor, moderate, or perhaps even major flood stage,” said Rebecca Kruk, meteorologist with the National Weather Service Green Bay.

If you come across a flooded roadway, emergency officials remind people to “Turn around, don’t drown.”

It only takes six inches of fast-moving water to knock a person off their feet. Two feet of rushing water is enough to carry away most vehicles.

In 2025, the National Weather Service confirmed 39 tornadoes in the state.

The annual Wisconsin Statewide Tornado Drills is schedule for Wednesday, April 16 at 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.

Schools, businesses, and families are encouraged to practice going to their nearest tornado shelter or safe location during these drills.

April 13-17 is Severe Weather Awareness Week in Wisconsin.

To stay safe during severe weather, ReadyWisconsin encourages people to do the following:

