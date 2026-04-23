Unused prescription drugs can be disposed of properly Saturday

More than 260 law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin will hold drug take back day events this weekend.

Attorney General Josh Kaul visited Wausau this week to promote the initiative.

He said safely disposing of prescription drugs helps prevent environmental impacts and keeps them from being stolen.

"Another concern is inadvertent ingestion," Kaul said. "Sometimes kids, for example, have access to a medicine cabinet, and that will be the source of a call to poison control. So ultimately, safely disposing of those prescription drugs is one simple, straightforward step people can take to keep their communities safe."

Some police departments operate their own prescription drop box that people can access during normal business hours throughout the year.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has an interactive map where people can look up take back locations near them. The map includes dozens of locations across the region.