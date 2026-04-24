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Lawsuit targets illegal sports betting in Wisconsin

WXPR | By John Burton
Published April 24, 2026 at 6:36 AM CDT
Sight on monitor with the teletext and betting offer for baseball matchups.
Sinisa Botas - stock.adobe.com
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Sight on monitor with the teletext and betting offer for baseball matchups.

Illegal sports gambling will be the target of a state lawsuit.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice announced it is suing Kalshi, Robinhood, Coinbase, Polymarket, Crypto.com, and their affiliates.

The justice department claims they facilitate illegal sports betting.

“Thinly disguising unlawful conduct doesn’t make it lawful,” said AG Kaul. “These companies’ alleged facilitation of sports betting in Wisconsin should be shut down.”

Sports bets are disguised as “event contracts” according to complaints filed in the case.

They reportedly pay out just like ordinary bets based on the odds of sports-related outcomes.  

The complaints also claim the companies collect a fee for every bet made, meaning they generate revenue from Wisconsinites by violating the state’s gambling laws.

The lawsuits request permanent injunctions to stop the companies from sports-related event contracts available for trading by customers located in Wisconsin.
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Wisconsin News Gamblingonline gamblingonline sports bettingJosh KaulAttorney GeneralWXPR News
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
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