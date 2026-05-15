Senator calls for free broadcast access to watch state teams

Green Bay Packers fans will need a Netflix subscription to see the team play on Thanksgiving Eve.

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin recently introduced the For the Fans Act.

It’s meant to ensure local fans always have a free, live option for watching their home state teams play.

“As the cost of just about everything continues to rise, the NFL is once again asking Wisconsinites to spend their hard-earned money on another streaming service,” said Senator Baldwin. “Enough is enough. My For the Fans Act would stop this exact scenario and prevent Wisconsin families from being forced to pay for Netflix just to watch the Packers play this Thanksgiving.”

The proposal would require free viewing access for local fans and end blackouts on league owned streaming services.

The bill applies to professional baseball, basketball, football, hockey, and soccer leagues. The bill makes an exception for minor league teams and leagues with fewer than eight teams.