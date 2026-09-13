© 2026 WXPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Gubernatorial candidate Tom Tiffany suffers minor injuries when plane goes down

WXPR | By John Burton
Published September 13, 2026 at 8:27 AM CDT
Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany, a candidate for Wisconsin governor, gives a news conference, Monday, Jan. 26, 2026, in Madison, Wis.
Scott Bauer/AP
/
AP
Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany, a candidate for Wisconsin governor, gives a news conference, Monday, Jan. 26, 2026, in Madison, Wis.

Candidate for Governor Tom Tiffany suffered minor injuries when a plane he was in made an emergency landing in a Wausau lake.

The pilot also suffered minor injuries.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office says a report of a plane crash came in at 8:49 p.m. Saturday.

The plane, a Beechcraft K35, apparently had a mechanical problem while approaching Wausau Downtown Airport.

The pilot then made an emergency landing in Lake Wausau.

73-year-old pilot Leonard Boltz of Pearson and the 68-year-old Tiffany from Hazelhurst got out of the plane and called 911.

They swam toward shallow water as emergency responders searched for them.

Just after 9:00 p.m., they were rescued by a Wausau Fire Department airboat.

Both men were taken to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries.

The plane remains in Lake Wausau and a no wake buoy has been placed near the aircraft.
Boaters are asked to avoid that area.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board were notified of the crash.
Tags
Wisconsin News TiffanyTom TiffanyGovernorPoliticsstate politicsWXPR News
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
See stories by John Burton
WXPR
WXPR is 100% funded by YOU.
WXPR is an independent nonprofit that is completely publicly funded. We have served the Northwoods as a trusted news source for over 40 years. Join the community of WXPR supporters today!
Donate
Related Content