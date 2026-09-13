Gubernatorial candidate Tom Tiffany suffers minor injuries when plane goes down
Candidate for Governor Tom Tiffany suffered minor injuries when a plane he was in made an emergency landing in a Wausau lake.
The pilot also suffered minor injuries.
The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office says a report of a plane crash came in at 8:49 p.m. Saturday.
The plane, a Beechcraft K35, apparently had a mechanical problem while approaching Wausau Downtown Airport.
The pilot then made an emergency landing in Lake Wausau.
73-year-old pilot Leonard Boltz of Pearson and the 68-year-old Tiffany from Hazelhurst got out of the plane and called 911.
They swam toward shallow water as emergency responders searched for them.
Just after 9:00 p.m., they were rescued by a Wausau Fire Department airboat.
Both men were taken to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries.
The plane remains in Lake Wausau and a no wake buoy has been placed near the aircraft.
Boaters are asked to avoid that area.
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board were notified of the crash.