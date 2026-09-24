Advance planning can make a big difference if disaster strikes

Making plans beforehand can make a big difference if a disaster strikes.

ReadyWisconsin encourages everyone to spend time developing a disaster plan in case of an emergency.

They say preparedness starts by knowing your risk and what could happen where you and your loved ones live, work, or go to school.

“Preparedness is not about expecting the worst, but to give people the best chance to overcome a disaster,” said Wisconsin Emergency Management Administrator Greg Engle. “We cannot control everything that happens to us, but we can control how we can face it.”

That includes making a plan on how you will receive emergency alerts or warnings, where to go if your home is no longer safe, and how to get to a safe location.

Part of emergency planning includes creating a communication plan on how to reconnect with loved ones, family, or friends.

“We are stronger when we prepare and work together as a community to become more resilient,” said Engle. “Checking on neighbors and teaching children the importance of looking out for others may seem like small actions, but together it creates a difference when disaster strikes.”

People should put together an emergency kit with what they need to survive a disaster for several days.

September has been declared Preparedness Month by Governor Tony Evers.

Some ways to boost community resilience include:

