Celebrating a year of community impact together

Dear WXPR Listeners and Supporters,

As the year draws to a close, I want to take a moment to reflect on 2024 and express my heartfelt gratitude for your unwavering support.

This year has been filled with remarkable moments, from inspiring stories and captivating music to the incredible community events that brought us all closer together. Thanks to you—our loyal listeners, donors, and volunteers—WXPR has continued to thrive as your trusted source for news and music.

A Year of Milestones

WXPR News had an exceptional year, earning a prestigious Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for in-depth coverage of the Pelican River Forest. We expanded our reach by joining Harvest Public Media , sharing impactful stories from the Northwoods with public media newsrooms across the Midwest and Great Plains. In addition, WXPR launched a Solutions Journalism initiative after completing an eight-month rural cohort program with the Solutions Journalism Network.

Katie Thoresen / Harvest Public Media A handful of wild rice seed.

Thanks to the exceptional leadership of our News Director, Katie Thoresen , WXPR News reaffirmed its dedication to quality journalism this year, publishing more than 800 stories. These efforts highlight the strength and breadth of local reporting and the vital connections we share with the Northwoods community.

A special thanks as well to John Burton , whose outstanding work as the host of Morning Edition brings these stories to life each day. John’s dedication and professionalism set the perfect tone for the morning, delivering the news and information our listeners count on to start their day.

In September, the Project North Festival brought our community together in celebration of the arts, music, and the environment. With over 1,500 participants and more than 100 artists and musicians showcased, the festival created a lasting impact on everyone involved.

Amanda Anderson Creative/Amanda Anderson Creative Them Coulee Boys at Project North

Additionally, our sold-out concert series this year drew music lovers from across the area, highlighting the extraordinary talent of regional artists. These events underscored the passion and enthusiasm for live music in our community, reminding us of its unifying power and the joy it brings to all.

Amanda Anderson Creative/Amanda Anderson Creative Dessa performing at the Project North Festival

Volunteers are truly the heart and soul of WXPR, and we owe a special thanks to our Volunteer Coordinator, Colleen Finn , for her outstanding efforts this year. Under Colleen’s guidance, WXPR celebrated over 3,000 hours of locally hosted volunteer programming —a remarkable achievement!

This year, we were delighted to welcome Phoebe Spier as our Development Director. Phoebe has already made an incredible impact by fostering meaningful connections within our community. Through her efforts, she has not only built strong relationships but also opened doors to deeper collaboration and lasting support.

WXPR’s membership remains strong and engaged, thanks in large part to the efforts of our Finance Director, Becky Tegen . Becky’s strategic stewardship has been instrumental in enabling us to deliver the services, programs, and outreach efforts that form the cornerstone of our mission.

WXPR sounds better than ever, and for that, we owe a heartfelt thanks to our Operations Director, Galen Azbell . Galen’s tireless efforts behind the scenes are the backbone of our station, keeping everything running smoothly and ensuring that every broadcast reaches you seamlessly.

Amanda Anderson Creative/Amanda Anderson Creative WXPR Staff Holiday Photo

As we enter this holiday season, our staff is taking some well-deserved time to rest and recharge. We’re also using this time to reflect on the successes of the past year and plan for the exciting opportunities ahead in 2025. From enhancing our programming to expanding community engagement, we’re looking forward to serving you even better in the year to come.

From all of us at WXPR, we wish you a joyful holiday season filled with warmth, love, and good cheer. Here’s to a bright and exciting 2025—together!

With gratitude and best wishes,

Jessie Dick

General Manager

WXPR Public Radio