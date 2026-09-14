Enbridge says Line 5 is operational again after Iron County NGLs leak

Enbridge says Line 5 is operational once again.

The pipeline had been offline since August 25th when a semi-truck rolled into a section in Iron County causing a massive natural gas leak.

Enbridge built a temporary bypass to get Line 5 working again.

The work was done despite the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources telling Enbridge it did not have the proper permits for the bypass work.

As WXPR reported last week, the DNR had asked Enbridge to halt work on the bypass and instead focus on the leak.

"Regarding the Line 5 reroute construction, Enbridge has caused additional discharges to the environment since my earlier letter, which have caused continued frustration and profound unease for the department and the people of Wisconsin," Hyun said in a letter to Enbridge last week.

Enbridge says it continues to work with the DNR on relevant permitting and separately on environmental conditions at the incident site.

In the online statement announcing the return of Line 5 operations, Enbridge said:

Ongoing environmental monitoring at the site continues. Wildlife has not been impacted. Testing of surface water and from a nearby residential well continues to show no impacts. Water monitoring wells continue to show no contamination. Soil and water monitoring are in place, as are plans to test, remove and properly dispose of the soil in the trench.

The flatbed truck remains onsite and will be removed in conjunction with ongoing incident investigations. We continue to monitor air conditions directly around the impacted section of pipe to determine where crews can safely work.

Roughly 1.3 million gallons of Natural Gas Liquids were released during the leak.

WXPR reached out to the DNR for comment. We did yet receive a response.

