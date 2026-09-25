Tomahawk area woman convicted of a reduced charge in the death of her husband

A Tomahawk area woman has entered a plea to a reduced charge in the stabbing death of her husband.

45-year-old Michelle Sanderson pled no contest to a count of first-degree reckless injury.

She had originally been charged with first degree reckless homicide in the stabbing death of her husband in the Lincoln County Town of Bradley.

50-year-old Richard ‘Ricky’ Sanderson died in January of 2025 at a hospital in Tomahawk.

He had been taken there after a report of a man who had been injured in his chest and had shortness of breath.

Michelle Sanderson is to be sentenced February 15th in Lincoln County Circuit Court.