My house is on a nostalgia kick thanks to two recent album re-releases from artists who helped preserve my sanity during the early parenting years.

If you're looking for music that's gentle on little ears without insulting grown-up musical sensibilities, look no further. Gorgeous harmonies, thoughtful songwriting, and not a single wheels-on-the-bus situation.

And while I count down to the socially acceptable start of Rosie Thomas Christmas season (her Christmas album is my favorite), I'll happily revisit her non-holiday catalog.

I saw Tall Heights tour this album while pregnant with my first kiddo, so it holds a special place in my heart.

I hope listeners of all ages enjoy these as much as I do!