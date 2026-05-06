Governor promotes bike trails and tourism

Governor Tony Evers, together with Anne Sayers from the Wisconsin Department of Tourism, stopped in Athens today as part of a statewide tour celebrating National Travel and Tourism Week.

Both took part in biking along the gravel trails in Athens.

The visit highlights a third record-breaking year for Wisconsin’s tourism and outdoor recreation industries.

With growth being felt not just in big cities, but in smaller communities as well.

“It’s a huge number. What is it, secretary?” asked Evers.

“$25.8 billion a year and 12 billion for outdoor recreation on top," says Sayers.

The increase in tourism, affecting not only outdoor recreation but also local businesses.

“Yeah this is huge. Just here we’re biking and it’s making the difference in all sorts of small towns…with people coming, biking through, stopping and getting something to eat and drink," says Evers.

In 2024 alone, the industry brought in nearly $70 million a day and attracted more than 114 million visitors.

The increase showcasing just how big of an impact tourism continues to have across the state.