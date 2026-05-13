Getting the most out of fuel as gas prices remain above $4.00 a gallon

Gas prices have come down a couple of cents in the last week, still most Northwoods counties are still above $4.40 a gallon, according to AAA’s gas price tracker.

The increase in gas prices is a big driver in last month’s inflation jump.

Oil needs to move through the Strait of Hormuz before any significant relief in prices. Around one-fifth of the world's crude oil usually travels through that strait.

Even when the strait reopens, it will likely still take time for prices to drop.

“We're heading into the time of year when people are driving more, just generally, because the weather is nicer, they're out and about more, but also, they're going to be heading out on summer road trips soon. That's going to push demand up,” said AAA Director of Public Affairs Nick Jarmusz. “If nothing is resolved in the strait, and we're still seeing this choke point there on oil supplies, plus we're seeing increased demand. We're probably going to see prices continue to go up.”

As gas prices are expected to remain high for now, here are some simple ways to help get the most out of a tank of gas.

Watch your speed

For starters, ease off the gas pedal on highways.

Jarmusz says the more you drive over 50 mph, the less fuel efficient your vehicle becomes.

“Slowing down a little bit from whatever you were going to, ideally, closer to the speed limit is going to help you save anywhere from seven to maybe even 15% on your fuel efficiency,” said Jarmusz.

Give yourself some space

Try to combine errands to make fewer trips and give more space between the vehicle in front of you when you are in town. This helps cut down on hard breaking and accelerating.

“Just being more conscious of that direct connection that exists between your gas pedal and the gas pump,” said Jarmusz.

Properly inflate your tires

Keeping up with car maintenance and making sure tires are properly inflated also help improve fuel economy.

Jarmusz says to make sure you’re inflating the tires to recommendations for your vehicle on the inside of the driver side door jamb.

“Any sort of reduction in your air tire or your inflation could pretty significantly reduce your fuel efficiency,” said Jarmusz. “When your tires are under inflated, again, your engine has to work a little harder to move the vehicle, which increases the amount of gas that needs to be used.”

He warns not to over inflate your tires either because that can be dangerous.

Emptying your car or truck of unnecessary items to reduce the weight can also improve fuel efficiency.

