Another record year for Wisconsin tourism

Wisconsin tourism recorded another record year in 2025.

The Governor’s office says Wisconsin tourism had $27 billion in total economic impact in 2025.

It’s the fourth year in a row the state has set a record.

Tourism in 2025 also generated nearly 118 million visits, and $1.7 billion in revenue for state and local governments.

“Wisconsin’s tourism industry isn’t just growing, it’s booming. And the proof’s in the pudding, with four consecutive record-breaking years, including generating a record $27 billion last year alone,” said Gov. Evers. “These numbers are a big deal for our state, our economy, and the countless hardworking folks in the industry who make it all happen.”

According to the report, the state’s tourism industry also supported more than 183,000 part-time and full-time jobs across diverse sectors of the industry.

Wisconsin’s tourism secretary says tourism’s impact is wide reaching and significant, powering local economies across the state.

“Visitors sustain jobs and create livelihoods,” said Wisconsin Tourism Secretary Anne Sayers. “Wisconsinites save money because of the tax dollars tourism brings in. Tourism is essential for Wisconsin and all its communities.”

Tourism officials say the Native Nations of Wisconsin also play a critical role in enriching the state’s tourism industry offerings and attracting travelers to the state.

Because Tribal tourism data is private, the total economic impact of Tribal tourism is not wholly reflected in the annual economic report.

To learn more about Wisconsin tourism’s booming year and view the 2025 economic data, including a county-by-county breakdown, visit: industry.travelwisconsin.com/research/economic-impact.