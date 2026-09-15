She was ready for a change. Going into business for herself got her exactly where she needed to be.

People walking into Boulder Junction’s only laundromat this year likely notice some changes.

The room has a fresh coat of paint, there’s more outlets to charge phones and laptops, comfier furniture and décor give it some more homey vibes.

“I wanted to make it a nice atmosphere and get comfy seats and get comfy tables, so it's not such a chore,” said Katie Krause. “I think we succeeded. I really do. I think we surprised a lot of people that come up every year.”

Photo courtesy of Katie Krause The Laundry Room Owner Katie Krause.

Krause officially became the owner of the, now-named, Laundry Room on New Year’s Ever 2025.

It was a change of pace for the women who just moved to the Northwoods after living in cities all across the U.S. and had worked in the corporate world for a couple decades.

“I've had a great career, I've had so much fun, but what do I want to do for the last quarter? I'm not ready to retire, but I'm not ready to start a whole new corporate job,” said Krause.

With the combination of having lost her mother after having been her caretaker through the COVID-19 pandemic and then being laid off, Krause was ready for ready for that change.

Running a laundromat was certainly a big switch for Krause who wasn’t familiar with the industry or running her own business.

“I didn't know where to start. My biggest worry was, ‘Where do I start, and how do I do it and not have missteps? What are the steps to doing it and doing it right so that I'm not screwed over and in a year from now, and they say you never did this?’” said Krause.

A quick google search took her to the Vilas County Economic Development Corporation website.

Krause put in a request for more information and soon had a one-on-one zoom meeting the Executive Director Kathy Schmitz.

“I didn't really know where to go and what to do, and she calmed my fears, and not only that, she encouraged me, but she also gave me resources, and not just resources like look out to this person, look up this person. She got that person to contact me with,” said Krause. “I didn't have a choice but to answer the phone. I couldn't be scared to just not do it at all. That was so helpful.”

Resources for starting a business

Katie Thoresen/WXPR

Connecting resources to new or expanding businesses is one of the biggest jobs for Schmitz.

The county is home to roughly 1,400 small businesses.

“That is the foundation of this economy here in Vilas County,” said Schmitz.

The support goes beyond making sure new businesses have the right forms or know about the grants and loans available.

There’s one-on-one consulting, mentorships programs, and continued support long after the doors open.

“According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, nearly a quarter of all businesses in the U.S. fail in the first year, and it's roughly half, 48% in the first five years, and we want to prevent those businesses from becoming that statistic,” said Schmitz.

The VCEDC has been so successful with this model, that it’s usually one of the first recommendations people looking to start a business in the county get.

“The wonderful thing that's happening right now is we're getting phone calls from entrepreneurs out there that are being referred from other business owners who have started up and said, ‘Hey, you have to call Kathy, or you have to call the VCEDC, because they can help you too.’ To me, that has just been a gift,” said Schmitz.

Katie Thoresen/WXPR

Set up for success

For Krause, one of the biggest things has just been having someone in her corner as she takes on this new venture.

Katie Thoresen/WXPR Murphy, The Laundry Room mascot.

The winter was a good time for her start as it’s a bit slower. That changed quickly this summer as second homeowners and campers returned to the area.

“I have had so much fun meeting all the different kinds of people, and they're so friendly, and they're so nice, and everyone has a different story,” said Krause.

She has one employee and is already starting to add a wash and fold service. Krause also runs a U-Haul Rental Business out of there.

“I'm learning and growing, which is really fun,” said Krause.

To those thinking of starting their own business, Krause says do your due diligence and be brave.

“I couldn't be happier. I am, of course, still worried about money and economics and all of that stuff, but I am exactly where I need to be, and I'm so proud of myself that I was brave to do it,” said Krause. “I think with being brave, talking to people, and not keeping everything inside. Even if you fail, you succeed because you're better for it, and you know you did your best, and so there's really no failure there.”

