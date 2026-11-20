Many small businesses across the U.S. saw rising expenses this year.

One survey this summer from the Federal Reserve Bank of Minnesota found over half of businesses in the region saying they saw a decline in profits.

Zach Hext owns Magic Man Games in Rhinelander. He says it took a little while for his business to see the impact of things like tariffs compared to other places.

“It has kind of hurt a little bit, but not it's not the end of the world for us. I mean, the nice thing is we are kind of in an industry that, to a certain extent, can kind of absorb it a little bit better than others,” said Hext. “But I mean, yes, it was an impact. It always hurts when there there's more costs.”

It’s one of the many reasons, the chamber is encouraging people to shop small this holiday season.

“We’ve heard, the economy being what it is, that people are not spending as much here in 2026,” said Lauren Sackett, the Rhinelander Area Chamber of Commerce CEO. “The holiday shopping season tends to be a time where people are out there spending dollars, and as much as we can, if we can shift it away potentially from online shopping avenues to local businesses, it'll be very vital for our local businesses.”

The chamber has launched its Loyal to Local campaign for the month of November which encourages people to pledge to spend at least $50 at a local business you don’t typically visit.

“If every Rhinelander resident took the pledge, that would generate an estimated $414,300 in spending,” said Sackett. “Shifting just $50, it'll have an economic impact on our community.”

The chamber created a Rhinelander Holiday Gift Guide to highlight all the different things you can get by shopping local this year.

“We really do have a huge variety of businesses here in Rhinelander. Tons of different retail options, anywhere from restaurants to typical retail locations,” said Sackett. “Also thinking about maybe even your services. Maybe you want to give someone a gift certificate to go get their nails done or something like that.”

Hext points out shopping instore allows people to see and possibly even try it out, depending on the item. Hext says some companies give stores exclusives on items.

“A lot of the games we get access to, they call it the Hobby Next program, so there is promos and specialty alternate art things and extra pieces and expansions that they'll go, ‘Here. This you can only get by going to your local game store.’ There are other perks to some of that stuff too. And I know we're not the only place or the industry that does that type of stuff,” said Hext.

Hext says shopping local goes beyond supporting just the one business you buy from.

“Your money stays local. It goes to local projects. You can keep that money within the community to help grow and support your own community,” said Hext.

Downtown Rhinelander is hosting its Holiday Open House this weekend to encourage people to shop local.

