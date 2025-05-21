Statue of Chief St. Germain returns home

An iconic stature of Chief St. Germain stands again in front of the St. Germain Chamber of Commerce building.

The statue at the junction of Highways 70 and 155 had to be taken down for repairs.

The fiberglass needed repairs and repainting, and the base for the statue also needed work.

The Save the Chief Committee in St. Germain helped raise funds, while the town’s public works department took charge of installation and landscaping.

A welcome back event for Chief St. Germain will take place this Saturday, May 24th, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in St. Germain.