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Lincoln County Sheriff's Office K-9 retires

WXPR | By John Burton
Published April 24, 2026 at 6:42 AM CDT
K-9 Nina retirement plaque
Lincoln County Sheriff's Office
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K-9 Nina retirement plaque

A Lincoln County K-9 officer will no longer be on patrol.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says K-9 Nina has reached retirement and worked her last shift Thursday.

K-9 Nina was born in Hungary in May, 2015.

She was trained in dual-purpose tracking and narcotics detection work in Indiana and was paired with Deputy Sam Steckbauer in May, 2017.

During her career K-9 Nina saw hundreds of deployments where she helped find lost people, tracked criminals and helped with many drug arrests.

She will continue to live with Detective Steckbauer and his family in her retirement.
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John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
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