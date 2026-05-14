Groundbreaking for $17 million renovation at Grand Theater in Wausau

It's the end of an era and the beginning of a new one, a Wausau landmark.

The Grand Theatre held their ground breaking Wednesday for their massive renovation project.

For over a century, since 1899, the Grand Theater has hosted operas, silent films, acts and more -- bringing thousands of showcases to the central Wisconsin area.

Now, a more than $17 million initiative will revitalize the iconic theater for something they call the "Second Century Campaign".

"We knew that this was an ambitious project. The largest project that this community has seen. Obviously, the largest in our history," says Sean Wright, Executive Director of the Grand Theater.

Before starting, organizer say they had the same questions as they did before during a $1.7 million project back in the 1980s.

Wright adding, "The question was, do you think the community will support that project?"

And just like back then, the answer remains the same today, "as once again, the community wanted this. We're going to do it and they are doing it."

Wright adds, "and here we are today on this historic day in this historic theater right in the heart of downtown Wausau."

With that support he says the community can expect a new but classic look.

"It'll be more comfortable but actually have a more historic look and feel. All of the paint, all of the detail works, the carpet, it's all being restored," says Wright.

There will also be changes made to the upstairs, as well as back stage.

"So it's the grand you know and love but with a brand new coat of paint," says Wright.

They say it's a historic moment, more than a renovation but an essential investment in the heart of our community.

"We have a show on the books for opening night on November 7th and then the opening of our Broadway series the following week for the season. So until our great contractors of Miron tell us otherwise, that's what we're going to focus on," says Wright.

The Grand Theatre will reopen early November and attendees will get a first look at those changes.