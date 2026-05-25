Community celebrates opening of Rhinelander splash pad

With a group of kids eagerly waiting on the side, Bill Vancos gives a quick countdown and pushed the button to start the water at Rhinelander’s new splash pad.

Vancos was the major donor that pushed for a splash pad as the Kiwanis Club was planning a new playground for Hodag Park.

“I just love the giggles and the laughter of young children,” Vancos told the crowd gathered for the ribbon cutting. “Children have to grow up so fast these days, and there's so much stress between school and sports and everything else. It's just they need more time just being kids and being silly. So that was my driving force for doing this.”

The idea for a splash pad in Rhinelander started years ago with the Lion’s Club. The effort to build it was renewed a couple years ago with the Kiwanis Club.

The Kiwanis Club held a ribbon cutting for the Vancos Family Community Splash Pad Friday.

Katie Thoresen / WXPR

Brandon Karaba with the Kiwanis started tearing up recalling his conversations with local businesses, organizations, and other donors to raise funds for the splash pad.

“When I say thank you to the donors, I'm not just saying thank you for your donation, but thank you for your vision for something truly that this community needs for these kids,” said Karaba.

While the community celebrates this addition to Hodag Park, Kiwanis Club is still working to raise money for the other half of the project. They want to build a 13,000 square foot playground that will feature different sections for different age groups and accessible equipment.

Kiwanis Club President Kerry Brekke says they need to raise about $500,000 to see the project through.

“This was really good to get something done instead of it just being like a pipe dream,” said Brekke.

Katie Thoresen / WXPR

The splash pad is open from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. daily during the summer, weather depending.

The water is on a timer so it doesn’t run constantly. Kids just have to press a button to get it started again.

Hodag Park also got a new band shell in 2021. In addition to the new playground, the park is also the site selected for a new state of the art skate park which is also in its fundraising phase.

