Rhinelander Women's Curling Team heading to arena championship

A Northwoods women's curling team is preparing to compete at the 2026 USA Curling Arena Championship.

For many of the curlers, this will be their first time competing at the national level.

With a spot representing Wisconsin on the line, they're getting ready to take on teams from across the country.

"It's Rhinelander and La Crosse are the two Arena based clubs out of 30 plus curling clubs in Wisconsin. So, it's between the two of us to represent Wisconsin," Jean Rice said.

Leading the team is Jean Rice, who has been curling for more than 15 years and is heading to the championship for the second time.

"Looking forward to bringing a new team with me this time down to Dallas. We're going to have a good time," Rice said.

For those making their national debut, the goal is about more than just winning.

"We are hoping to learn as much as we can and have fun as we do it," said Rachel Bolte, 2nd. "And at least score some points," said Beth Chladil, Lead.

The team represents the Rhinelander Curling Club, which was established just 3 years ago.

While some of their competition may have years of experience playing together, this team is still building its chemistry.

"A lot of the teams that we're going to play have been playing together for probably years. We've been playing together this season," said Bolte.

That makes the opportunity even more meaningful, as they're building friendships and growing together through the sport.

"Just gaining the camaraderie of our team as well," said Chladil.

They're also hoping their trip brings more attention to curling in the Northwoods, where the club is working to introduce more people to the sport.

"But we're the only ones north of this area north of Wausau and so really trying to get as many people in the North Woods into the sport, curling and joining this awesome community," said Alexa Megna, Vice & 3rd.

As they get ready to hit the ice in Texas, the team has one goal in mind: represent Wisconsin the best they can.

"We are looking forward to going to Dallas and do our best to represent this great state in an area that curling should be a part of," said Rice.

The team heads to Dallas Nov. 10, with the national championship kicking off Nov. 11.