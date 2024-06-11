Vilas County man will spend nearly 16 years in prison for domestic violence convictions in three counties

A Vilas County man will spend nearly 16 years in prison after being convicted of domestic abuse in three counties.

Frank Schuman, 30, of Lac du Flambeau was sentenced for 11 counts of domestic violence, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation.

On Friday, April 26, 2024, Schuman was found guilty by a jury in Oneida County of strangulation and suffocation with a domestic abuse enhancer, false imprisonment with a domestic abuse enhancer, substantial battery – intent to cause bodily harm with a domestic abuse enhancer, and second degree recklessly endangering safety with a domestic abuse enhancer and battery. Schuman was previously found guilty of additional domestic violence charges in Vilas County, and Outagamie County, for abuse against three different people.

He was sentenced to 15 years and 9 months in prison followed by 11 years of extended supervision.

“This sentence sends a clear message that individuals who commit violent crimes like those the defendant has been convicted of face a long time behind bars,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul in a statement. “Thank you to those who have worked to hold the defendant accountable.”

DCI, Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, and Vilas County Sheriff’s Office investigated this case with assistance from Forest County Sheriff’s Office, Minocqua Police Department, Lac Du Flambeau Police Department, Woodruff Police Department, and the Appleton Police Department. Cases against Mr. Schuman were prosecuted by the Oneida County, Vilas County, and Outagamie County District Attorneys.

