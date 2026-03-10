© 2026 WXPR
Former Wausau Fire Division Chief sentenced for drug thefts

WXPR | By Justin Betti/WAOW
Published March 10, 2026 at 8:09 AM CDT
Jared Thompson
Jared Thompson

A former Wausau Fire Department Division Chief was sentenced Monday for stealing thousands of vials of pain medication from the city.

Jared Thompson, 46, pleaded guilty to three felony counts of misconduct in public office and two misdemeanor counts of theft.

Thompson's sentence includes no jail time, but he will serve three years probation. He is required to pay $1765.45 in restitution to the City of Wausau plus a 10% surcharge.

Additionally, Thompson must cover court costs, maintain absolute sobriety, and write a letter of apology to the Wausau Fire Department and Aspirus Hospital.

Thompson was accused of stealing hydromorphone and fentanyl, some of which he used while in the department building. Officials suspect the thefts began in early 2024.

Co-workers raised the alarm in the summer of 2025 after discovering signs of drug use in a station bathroom, such as bloody gauze and tamper seals.

An audit revealed that more than 1,000 vials were missing.
