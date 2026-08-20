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Rhinelander government warns of scam attempts

WXPR | By John Burton
Published August 20, 2026 at 7:15 AM CDT
Wikimedia Commons Royalbroil
Rhinelander City Hall

Rhinelander residents are being targeted by a scam telling them they owe a payment to the city planning department.

This time, the scam attempts come from an email address that ends @usa.com.

Any legitimate City of Rhinelander communications would come from accounts ending in @rhinelanderwi.us.

Multiple municipalities in Wisconsin have been targeted with this type of scam.

As far as city officials know, nobody locally has fallen for this scam.

They say the city will never ask for payment via wire transfer.

You’re asked to let the City Clerk's Office or the Rhinelander Police Department know about any scam attempts.
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Crime & Courts RhinelanderscamscamsWXPR News
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
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