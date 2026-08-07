Park Falls Police warn of scam calls

Park Falls Police warn scam calls are going around, spoofing the department phone number.

The caller tells the person they have a warrant and pretends to provide information on how to address it.

Park Falls Police say this is a scam and an attempt to obtain personal information or trick you into transferring money to the scammer in some way.

Their advice is to never provide personal information over the phone to someone you do not know personally, even if the caller claims to be from your bank, law enforcement or the government.

Park Falls Police asked that people contact any friends or family that may not use Facebook or be familiar with scams and technology to let them know this is going on.

They say these scams often originate from overseas and will hopefully subside.