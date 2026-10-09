Trial set this month for teen accused in death at Lincoln Hills juvenile facility

Trial dates have been set for later this month for a teen accused in the death of a councilor at the Lincoln Hills Juvenile Facility in Lincoln County.

18-year-old Javarius Hurd is charged with first degree reckless homicide.

Hurd is accused in the death of counselor Corey Proulx, who was allegedly struck by Hurd and died after falling and hitting his head in June of 2024.

A jury trial is set to begin October 19th, with two weeks of court time set aside.

The state has 16 witnesses that it plans to call during the trial.

Hurd will be allowed to wear civilian clothes while the trial is in progress.

Hurd was 16 years old at the time of Proulx’s death but was charged as an adult due to the serious nature of the offense.

Extensive motions have caused the case to linger on after two years, including multiple failed attempts to get Hurd’s case sent to the juvenile system.