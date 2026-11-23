A new national study is raising questions about the safety of juvenile detention facilities, including several in Wisconsin, where researchers documented allegations of recurring abuse, violence and neglect.

The Sentencing Project's report found evidence of systemic abuse at 247 facilities across 41 states and the District of Columbia over the past decade. Wisconsin facilities with evidence or allegations of recurring abuse include Lincoln Hills School for Boys, Copper Lake School for Girls, the Vel Phillips Youth and Family Justice Center in Milwaukee County and the Racine County Juvenile Detention Center.

Joshua Rovner, senior research analyst for The Sentencing Project, said the findings are likely an undercount, particularly in places where independent oversight is limited.

"One of the things that I find most upsetting is the sense that perhaps we're only skimming the surface here of just how bad the situation is," Rovner explained.

The findings included excessive solitary confinement and pepper spray use at Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake, staff violence at Milwaukee's youth detention center, and a young person who died by suicide at the Racine facility after staff reportedly failed to monitor her safety properly. At least 27 other young people have died in custody nationwide, according to the report.

The findings come after federal court oversight of Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake ended in January, following years of court-ordered reforms. Wisconsin is working to replace the facilities with smaller regional centers, keeping young people closer to their families and recently opened its first new facility in Milwaukee in October. Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake remain open for now.

Rovner underscored the conditions are not simply a matter of staffing or facility management but reflect deeper problems with how the juvenile justice system handles young people.

"We're just locking up too many kids in the first place, and we don't have sufficient staff to keep those kids safe while in custody," Rovner contended.

The concerns also intersect with racial disparities in Wisconsin's juvenile justice system. A state Department of Justice analysis found Black youth were five times more likely than white youth to be held in pretrial detention in 2024, while Native youth were three times more likely. Both Black and Native youth were also nearly three times more likely to be arrested than their white peers.

The Sentencing Project argued reducing the number of young people held in facilities, particularly for lower-level offenses and probation violations, is critical to preventing further harm.

"Until we can prove that children are safe while being held there, we need to do everything that we can to invest in alternatives to incarceration," Rovner urged.