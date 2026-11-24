A Merrill man remains in jail on a $1-million dollar cash bond after the death of his estranged wife.

45-year-old Jason McDonald is accused of first degree intentional homicide and obstructing an officer.

McDonald made his initial appearance in Lincoln County Circuit Court Monday.

He’s accused in the death 50-year-old Belinda Davidson in the Lincoln County Town of Bradley.

Davidson was found dead by police last week in her home.

A welfare check was requested after she didn’t make it to work and was not answering her phone.

McDonald will be back in court for a preliminary hearing December 4th.