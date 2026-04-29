WisDOT warns of scam texts going out to drivers

Scam texts may try to scare drivers out of money or personal information.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says some of the scams duplicate the look of official WisDOT content.

The latest phishing scam warns of a “Driver’s License Suspension Pending” or vague “violation details”.

They demand quick action with links to fake websites.

WisDOT says to be suspicious of demands for immediate action, personal information, or money.

Examples of recent scam texts included a claim of a fine owed for speeding, and a claim that driving privileges had been suspended.

Wisconsin DMV urges consumers to be on the lookout and follow these tips:

