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WisDOT warns of scam texts going out to drivers

WXPR | By John Burton
Published April 29, 2026 at 6:38 AM CDT
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Scam texts may try to scare drivers out of money or personal information.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says some of the scams duplicate the look of official WisDOT content.

The latest phishing scam warns of a “Driver’s License Suspension Pending” or vague “violation details”.

They demand quick action with links to fake websites.

WisDOT says to be suspicious of demands for immediate action, personal information, or money.

Examples of recent scam texts included a claim of a fine owed for speeding, and a claim that driving privileges had been suspended.

Wisconsin DMV urges consumers to be on the lookout and follow these tips:

  • Be suspicious of demands for immediate action, personal information or money.
  • Do not share personal information with unsolicited emails or messages.
  • If you have not signed up to receive email or text messages from DMV and receive an unsolicited text message or email from an unknown number or person, do not respond, engage with the caller or click on links.
  • Sign up for account activity alerts and renewal reminders by subscribing to Wisconsin DMV's eNotify.
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Crime scamscamstext message scamDepartment of TransportationWXPR News
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
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