AI safeguards, social media accountability encouraged to stop scams

Tech leaders often talk about the future risks of artificial intelligence but online scams are already costing people their savings.

AI is helping scammers work faster and making their tricks more believable and harder to spot.

Kate Kleinert, a widow and scam survivor, is serving as a national spokesperson for the "United to Stop Online Scams" coalition. She was inspired to speak up after losing money to a romance scam that began with a stranger's online friend request. The scam targeting Kleinert involved a real-life perpetrator.

"By the end, I had sent him $39,000, the last of my husband's life insurance. It was devastating," Kleinert recounted.

She said she is increasingly worried about older adults falling victim to online crimes where AI technology is a major component, which includes phone calls from people sounding just like the victims' grandchild, claiming to be in an emergency and needing money. The National Council on Aging reported more than 77% of older adults reported at least one scam attempt in the previous year.

Ebony White, director of economic security and social safety net initiatives for the National Council On Aging, part of the United coalition, said they are pushing for greater accountability from the technology companies whose platforms help scams reach and target millions of Americans. She pointed out while education is important, education alone is not going to suffice.

"We have government organizations and partners that's working together to really advance some systemic change and to hold more platforms accountable because they are able to take down the fake scams, the fake advertisements quicker than what they're actually doing," White explained.

White added policymakers need to pass stronger laws to protect people from scams involving emerging AI products and tools.

"The challenge is older adults are losing more money financially because they have more money to tap into a lot of times and they're losing their retirement savings. They're losing the money that they've worked so hard for. And because they're older in their age, it's harder for them to come back," White noted.

She added the harm extends far beyond financial loss. It can have a ripple effect on families and take a significant emotional and mental toll on the person who has been scammed. People may experience shame, fear, anxiety, embarrassment, loss of confidence or even become more isolated as a result. She underscored the coalition is working to shift such narratives because when people feel this way, they may be less likely to report what happened or seek help.