Wisconsin child policy advocates: Deep disparities demand legislative action

Leaders working to improve the well-being of children in Wisconsin are calling on lawmakers to address disparities affecting Black families.

New data from the annual Kids Count Data Book, published by the Annie E. Casey Foundation, tracks how families are faring across a range of categories nationwide. Wisconsin showed improvements in factors related to economic well-being and family and community.

Emily Miota, communications director for the advocacy group Kids Forward, said the data can be deceiving. She pointed to findings showing 28% of Black children in Wisconsin live in high-poverty areas, compared with 1% of white children.

“This is the largest disparity across the country for data that we have available," Miota reported. "That really means that there is policy in Wisconsin that we need to address to ensure that every kid has the opportunity to thrive.”

Miota noted a deeply divided state Legislature has failed to see eye to eye on key issues affecting the prosperity of all Wisconsin families. Her group is calling on lawmakers to make investments in healthcare, childcare and economic and community support to begin closing the gap.

Differences in how Wisconsin schools are funded affect student outcomes, Miota added. Milwaukee Public Schools, which Miota explained serves a large number of low-income students and students of color, receives about $13,000 per student and recently reached a record-high graduation rate of 71%. The wealthier, majority-white Whitefish Bay district, about 3 miles away, receives about $20,000 per student. It has a 98% graduation rate.

“This is a deeply contentious issue. It’s a deeply complex issue," Miota acknowledged. "But we know that consistent funding for every single student across Wisconsin is absolutely critical.”

Wisconsin has long grappled with public school funding issues. Miota stressed the state’s chronic disinvestment and poor outcomes have made Wisconsin one of the worst places for Black families to live.

“We need to see legislators across the board — on both sides of the aisle — showing more concern for this, showing maybe a little bit more shame,” Miota argued. “This is a horrific, tragic title that no state should want. We need to see more political will for this to just not be acceptable.”