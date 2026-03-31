Preparing to vote as the spring election approaches

“It’s very important that people come out and vote on April 7th," says Board Member of the League of Women Voters, Jane Banning.

A recent forum in Oneida County helped get information out to voters.

“People need to understand how the voting process works and what clerks do and how they can help the clerks do their jobs. So that our voices, which are our votes, get heard," says Banning.

Tracy Hartman, Oneida County Clerk started out the forum sharing major things voters need to know before voting.

“You know voters need to reside at the residency 28 days before an election. You need to show proof that you live where you say you’re living," says Hartman. "In Wisconsin, a person can not request a ballot in person and take it with them.”

Kim Gautheir, Town of Newbold Clerk also added that many people may get confused on where they need to vote.

“If you’re not sure where your municipality is you can ask yourself where do I pay my taxes. You can look at your street address sign and it should say what town you’re in," says Gautheir.

Gautheir also adding, “you do by law have to verbally state your name and address. Of course with everything there is an exception.”

While Austyn Zarda, City of Rhinelander Clerk shares more on what voters should be aware of when it comes to absentee voting.

“Absentee voting is just as safe, secure and transparent as voting in person during an election. The amount of audit and double, triple, quadruple checking that we do in every one of our processes is to make sure that we’re not only upholding all state stature but also making sure that we’re empowering that voter," says Zarda.

He also adds, the importance of knowing what is going to be on your voter ballot.

“If you don’t know what all the legal, mumble, jumble is on there, if you go to a poll worker or the clerk and ask them to explain it to you. We legally can not. We’re just going to read it out loud, word for word," says Zarda.

Election Day is April 7th.

To register to vote or to check if you are registered you can go to Myvote.wi.gov.