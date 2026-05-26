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Deadline approaching to file nomination papers to run for office

WXPR | By John Burton
Published May 26, 2026 at 6:41 AM CDT
Voter receives a ballot
Amena Saleh
/
Wisconsin Watch
Voter receives a ballot

Candidates looking to run in the November elections are short on time to get their nomination papers in.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission says the nomination paper filing deadline is June 1st at 5 p.m.

A new statute requires those circulating nomination papers to be residents of Wisconsin.

The elections commission says following the correct procedures when obtaining and submitting nomination paper signatures is crucial to ensure a candidate gets on the ballot.

A primary election to reduce the field of candidates is August 11th, with the general election November 7th.

Important Dates and Deadlines:
• June 1, 2026 – Deadline (5:00 p.m.) for candidates to file nomination papers, declarations of candidacy, and campaign registration statements for the General Election
• June 4, 2026 – Deadline for filing officer to accept challenges to nomination papers
• Within three calendar days of the challenge behind filed – Deadline for challenged candidate to file verified response and any correcting affidavits with filing officer
• June 9, 2026 – Commission Meeting for Ballot Access at 10 a.m.
Tags
Election ElectionselectionvotevotingPoliticsWisconsin Politicslocal politicsWXPR News
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
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