Clark wins Democratic primary for 7th Congressional District seat

Fred Clark won the Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Wisconsin's 7th Congressional District.

The former Wisconsin State Legislator said “this Congress has been an abject failure for northern Wisconsin” in a statement as AP called the race late Tuesday night.

Election Alfonso wins Republican primary for 7th Congressional District seat Alfonso is looking to become the youngest member of Congress by winning the 7th District, a seat previously held for nine years by his father-in-law before Duffy stepped down in 2019.

It was a close Democrat primary in the 7th Congressional District with Clark winning with 37% of the votes.

“Talking with voters across northern Wisconsin since last fall has made crystal clear how much power the federal government has to make our lives better, and, when Congress drops the ball, how much power it has to make our lives so much worse,” Clark said in a statement.

Clark will face Republican Michael Alfonso in the November 3rd election.