Candidates for Wisconsin Governor make stops in Rhinelander as part of final push for votes ahead of Nov. 3

“I'm fired up and I'm ready to win on November 3. Are you ready?” Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate David Crowley asked the crowd of people gathered at Hodag Park Tuesday afternoon.

It was one stop of 40 of Crowley and Democratic Lt. Gov. Candidate Sarah Godlewski’s “Let’s Get to Work, Wisconsin!” tour to get out the votes ahead of the November 3 election.

"Wisconsin is not for sale because I know exactly who I'm going to be working for. You know who I'm working for? I'm working for you," said Crowley.

Katie Thoresen/WXPR Wisconsin Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate David Crowley and other democrats on the ballot make a stop at Hodag Park in Rhinelander on Tuesday, October 27, 2026 to encourage people to get out and vote.

Current Governor Tony Evers, Attorney General Josh Kaul who is seeking re-election, and democratic candidates for Secretary of State, Treasurer, and the 34th State Assembly joined Crowley and Godlewski at the Rhinelander stop.

Crowley talked to the crowd about growing up in a working-class family and not always knowing if there would be food on the table.

He shared some of his goals, if elected, which included capping childcare expenses at 7% what a family earns, lowering the cost of gas, expanding healthcare, and fully funding public schools.

“People are struggling all across Wisconsin, and they're working harder than they've ever had before, and still falling behind,” Crowley told the crowd. “Whether we're talking gas, groceries, our utility bills, they're much higher than what they were just a year ago, and I get it. I know what families are going through. I come from a working-class family.”

Katie Thoresen/WXPR Wisconsin Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate David Crowley and other democrats on the ballot make a stop at Hodag Park in Rhinelander on Tuesday, October 27, 2026 to encourage people to get out and vote.

Crowley criticized Republican Gubernatorial Candidate and current Congressman for northern Wisconsin Tom Tiffany for what he says was going to Washington "D.C. to work for billionaires.”

He brought up the more than $24 million in campaign funds Tiffany received from three billionaires via the Republican Party of Wisconsin.

“When you think about it, these billionaires, the ultra-wealthy, they're buying a seat at the table. And I was always told, if you don't have a seat at the table, you're on the menu,” said Crowley.

Katie Thoresen/WXPR Wisconsin Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate David Crowley and other democrats on the ballot make a stop at Hodag Park in Rhinelander on Tuesday, October 27, 2026 to encourage people to get out and vote.

Candidates and outside groups have spent $166 million in the governor’s race, making it the most expensive in state history, according to a recent WisPolitics review.

WXPR Election 2026 Hub Find the WXPR Voter Guide, election information, and latest stories on the 2026 Elections in Wisconsin.

Tiffany’s campaign this week criticized the State Democrat Party for recently transferring $8 million dollars to Crowley’s campaign from LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman.

Katie Thoresen/WXPR Wisconsin Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Tom Tiffany and other Republicans on the ballot make a stop in Rhinelander on Thursday, October 29, 2026 to encourage people to get out and vote.

Tiffany stopped in Rhinelander Thursday morning as part of his 55-stop “Common Sense” bus tour. 7th Congressional District Republican Candidate Michael Alfonso and Republican candidate for Attorney General Eric Toney joined Tiffany at the Rhinelander stop and gave brief speeches.

“You're going to elect Tom Tiffany on November 3rd, aren't you? Wisconsin's going to win,” said Tiffany, speaking to the crowd.

Talking with reporters after his Thursday stop in Rhinelander, Tiffany defended his support of the working class by pointing to his vote in congress for no tax on tips and overtime-two things he wants to do at the state level.

“That's for the average person. That's for working-class people. I voted for it. I defend it,” said Tiffany.

Katie Thoresen/WXPR Wisconsin Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Tom Tiffany and other Republicans on the ballot make a stop in Rhinelander on Thursday, October 29, 2026 to encourage people to get out and vote.

If elected, Tiffany says he wants to prioritize reversing Governor Tony Evers veto in the state budget that authorized school districts to raise taxes to bolster their budget through the year 2425.

Katie Thoresen/WXPR People protest Wisconsin Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Tom Tiffany's campaign stop in Rhinelander on Thursday, October 29, 2026. Tiffany says the group follows him to different stops.

He also wants there to be accountability for what he says is 10s of millions in waste and fraud in state government.

“We need to root out that fraud and waste, so that we can ensure people have access to those programs that are so important to Wisconsinites,” said Tiffany.

Tiffany told the crowd outside the Oneida County Republican Office that he and his wife have lived the American Dream in northern Wisconsin, owning a business and raising a family. He says he wanted that for everyone across the state.

He said he wants to return he budget surplus to people, make sure school are accountable and put more money in the classroom, and have only girls play girls sports.

Tiffany criticized Crowley for wanting bigger government.

“We're going to make it affordable to be able to stay in the home that you paid off years ago. For you young people, we're going to make it affordable so that you can own a home. We're going to make it affordable for you,” Tiffany told the crowd.

Katie Thoresen/WXPR Wisconsin Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Tom Tiffany and other Republicans on the ballot make a stop in Rhinelander on Thursday, October 29, 2026 to encourage people to get out and vote.

Mary Verich came out to support Tiffany during his Rhinelander stop. She plans to vote for him on November 3rd.

“He's right on all the issues. He's pro-life. He's for education. He's for helping the taxpayers. He's not going to raise taxes in the state of Wisconsin,” Verich told WXPR. “He's been a wonderful congressman. He's been strong. He has stood up to opposition, and he's just a fine person who will do a great job for Wisconsin.”

Katie Thoresen/WXPR Wisconsin Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate David Crowley and other democrats on the ballot make a stop at Hodag Park in Rhinelander on Tuesday, October 27, 2026 to encourage people to get out and vote.

Jackie Cody attended Crowley’s stop in Rhinelander earlier in the week. She already voted for Crowley and other Democrats on the ballot.

“I chose them because they have the interests of the people at heart, and when the people indicate that they wanted something done with health care, they were there to say that, not to vote against what the people want,” Cody told WXPR. “When we wanted something done with Medicaid, they were there to say we will stand up next to you for Medicaid, when we say we've got a problem with housing crisis, okay, let's get down to work and let's figure it out.”

Governor’s serve four-year terms. There is no limit to the number of terms a person can serve.

