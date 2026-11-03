Republican Michael Alfonso wins 7th Congressional District race in northern Wisconsin

Republican Michael Alfonso wins election to the U.S. House in Wisconsin's 7th Congressional District.

AP called the race at 10:02 p.m. With 85% of votes in, Alfonso defeated Democrat Fred Clark with 56% of votes.

Alfonso is the youngest person elected to Congress.

The 7th Congressional District covers northern Wisconsin. The seat has been held most recently by Republican Tom Tiffany.

Before that, Alfonso’s father-in-law and current Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy held the seat.

Alfonso released the following statement on his victory:

“I am deeply humbled that the voters of Wisconsin’s 7th, many of whom are my friends, neighbors, and fellow churchgoers, showed up and put their trust in me. I am proud to be your next Congressman, and I thank Fred Clark for a hard-fought race.

I am going to Congress with one priority: you. I want to put more money back in your pockets and make sure young people can afford to live the American Dream right here at home in WI-7. That means earning a good living, buying a home, raising a family, and putting down roots in the Northwoods and the communities that raised them. I want the next generation to build their future here, in a place they still recognize.

I want a WI-7 that values faith and protects the right to worship. That respects the sanctity of life. That recognizes biological reality and protects young girls in their sports and their locker rooms. And that defends your Second Amendment right to protect yourself and your family.

I will take the values of Faith, Family, and Freedom to Congress.

Tonight we won because we made the case for a district where our kids can afford to stay, and where our values stay with them.”

The seat was open as current Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-Minocqua) ran for Governor.