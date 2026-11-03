The November 2026 Election is here

Early voting in some Northwoods communities has surpassed previous midterm elections.

The City of Rhinelander shared Monday afternoon that 807 ballots had been returned ahead of Election Day—the highest early turnout for a Midterm Election in Rhinelander History, according to the city.

Langlade, Lincoln, and Vilas Counties all have had more absentee ballots returned this midterm compared to the one in 2022, according absentee statistics from the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

Here’s a breakdown comparing Northwoods counties with the total number of absentee ballots received in 2022 and the ones received as of Monday morning:

County 2022 2026 Forest 569 498 Iron 696 576 Langlade 1135 1188 Lincoln 2110 2225 Oneida 4365 4298 Price 899 876 Vilas 3347 3514

When are polls open?

Polls are open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. in Wisconsin. You can find your polling place here.

Do I need to bring anything?

A valid photo ID is required to vote in Wisconsin. There are multiple forms that are accepted including a driver's license, state ID, passport, and Tribal IDs. You can find a full list here.

What if I’m not registered to vote?

People can register to vote at their polling place on election day. You can check your registration status here if you're unsure. That will also walk you through what you need to do if you're not registered.

You will need to bring a proof of residency with your current address.

What if I still have an absentee ballot to return?

Absentee ballots can be dropped off at your clerk's office during open hours. Some may have a ballot drop box. You can also bring it to your polling location.

It is too late to mail it back. Ballots need to be received by 8:00 p.m. on election day to count.

What's on the ballot?

Statewide people are voting for Governor, Lt. Governor, Attorney General, and other statewide offices. All State Assembly seats and some State Senate seats are up for election. There’s three constitutional amendment questions on the ballot. Locally there are also races for Sheriff and Clerk of Courts, as well as some local referendums.

You can learn more about the candidates and referendums on your ballot with the WXPR Voter Guide.

When will I learn the results of the election?

WXPR will be bringing you live local, state, and national election night coverage on-air and online from the 8:00 p.m. to midnight tonight.

The outcome of all races may not be known on election night. In Wisconsin, poll workers can't start counting absentee ballots until polls open.

All results are unofficial until certified by the Wisconsin Elections Commission.