Conservation wins big during Wisconsin's midterm elections

During this election, conservation and the use of the state’s natural resources were a big point for many when picking a candidate to vote for.

Heading into this election, WXPR listeners said environment and climate was a top priority, right after cost of living.

This election, Wisconsin saw eight state Assembly and three Senate seats flip blue, giving the Democrats majorities in each.

Charles Carlin is the chief strategy officer for Gathering Waters.

He says it’s exciting news for advocates working towards the refunding of the Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Program.

Knowles-Nelson is a bipartisan program to help support conservation and recreation with match grants throughout the state.

In July, the program saw a lapse in funding. After the midterm elections, advocates are seeing a brighter future for the revival of Wisconsin’s Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Program.

“Conservation was really on the ballot in Wisconsin, and conservation won.” said Carlin.

Democrats and Republicans supported renewing the program- but differed on how it should be managed and what level to fund it at.

After funding for the program lapsed earlier this year, many Wisconsinities came out in favor of the program. But winning the majorities in the legislature doesn’t mean advocates are wrapping up with the work being done to see its return.

“Helping our legislators kind of connect this big program to tangible projects on the ground," said Carlin. "That's really going to help us keep that momentum going to really to get this across the finish line and get long-term durable funding for Knowles Nelson done. ”

Moving forward, Carlin says there is still work to be done to build bipartisan support for the program. During the summer, Gathering Waters met with Republicans to discuss the importance of the program and conservation, and hoped to see this work reflected in voting in the capitol.

“So that we really have some agreement going forward that hey, all of us in Wisconsin can say this is a priority, and we're really proud of what we're achieving here.” said Carlin.

Gathering Waters is also encouraging supporters of the program to take a photo of their favorite Knowles-Nelson project, and pair it with a message to submit via the Knowles-Nelson Website. Post cards will be printed with the responses and delivered to legislators as they return in January.

In the spring 2026 Wisconsin Conservation Congress hearings, 80% of respondents supported reauthorizing Knowles Nelson for the next 10 years.

Maria Peralta-Arellano is a reporter covering water quality and the environment for WXPR and a Report for America corps member. Report for America recruits, places and supports talented journalists in local newsrooms across the United States. Make a tax-deductible donation to support her work and Report for America will match it dollar for dollar. Donate here.