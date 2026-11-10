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Losing 3rd District Congressman plans to run again

WXPR | By John Burton
Published November 10, 2026 at 6:54 AM CST
Derrick Van Orden and Rebecca Cooke
Van Orden: Alex Brandon/AP Photo; Cooke photo courtesy of her campaign
/
Wisconsin Public Radio
Derrick Van Orden and Rebecca Cooke

The election just happened a week ago, but a member of congress who lost his job in Wisconsin already has plans to try to get it back.

3rd District Republican Congressman Derrick Van Orden has filed a notice of candidacy with the Federal Elections Commission for the 2028 election.

Van Orden had closely tied himself to President Donald Trump during the campaign.

Democrat Rebecca Cooke unseated Van Orden in the November 3rd election, receiving over 52 percent of the vote, as Democrats won control of both the House and the Senate.

The new congress will be sworn in January 3rd.
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Election ElectionselectionElections 2026PoliticsWisconsin PoliticsWXPR News
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
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